Inflation returns as CPI up 0.3% in March

price gun photo: Tamar Matzafi
14 Apr, 2017 15:57
שלח תגובה במיילAmiram Barkat

Israel's Consumer Price Index has risen 0.9% over the past year. Apartment prices are still rising.

After three years of negative inflation, there are signs that inflation may be returning to the Bank of Israel's desired target range of 1-3%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in March, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported this afternoon, and has now risen 0.9% over the past 12 months. The March CPI was higher than the analysts' consensus of a 0.1% rise.

Notable price rises during March were: fashion and footwear (4.9%), housing costs (0.8%) and entertainment and culture (0.1%). Notable price falls included public transport (0.5%).

The Central Bureau of Statistics also published the Home Prices Index for January-February 2017, which showed a slowdown in price rises. Home prices rose a negligible 0.1% in the first two months of the year and have risen 6% over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

