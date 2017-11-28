Innovative Patents CEO Ron Chen arrested

Ron Chen, controlling shareholder and CEO of Innovative Patents, which develops and works on patents, has been arrested and released on restrictive conditions. He is suspected of securities and tax violations and money laundering.

Ron is suspected of raising NIS 24 million from investors through misrepresentation of their investments, while actually using the money for his personal needs and failing to report his income to the Israel Tax Authority.

Chen was arrested yesterday in a joint investigation by the Tax Authority and the Israel Securities Authority. Innovative Patents is suspected of illegally offering investors securities without a prospectus. Chen, who owns 98.5% of Innovative Patents' shares and is responsible for investor recruitment at the company, is the main suspect in the investigation. He was brought to court yesterday and released on restrictive conditions.

The document for his release submitted to the court shows that Innovative Patents raised 24 million shekels from hundreds of investors in 2006-2016 without a prospectus in violation of the Securities Law. It is suspected that he raised the money fraudulently, while misleading the investors about the process of developing and manufacturing products, and also misled the Securities Authority.

Chen is suspected of using the investors' money for his private needs and other uses unrelated to the development of products or investment in companies that he owns. He allegedly misled investors about the development, production, readiness, and expected revenue from the company's products. He is also suspected of failing to report his income fully and reliably to the Tax Authority. The accusations include making an offering to the public without a prospectus, issuing a misleading announcement to the Securities Authority, aggravated fraud, money laundering, and tax violations.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 28, 2017

