Innovid buys Taykey in Israeli video ad cos merger

Video marketing platform Innovid today announced it has agreed to acquire real-time data intelligence company Taykey. Both companies are Israeli and both are involved in the video ad sector.

No financial details were provided about the deal. Taykey, which discovers what’s trending for an audience, and enables marketers to automatically target and learn from it in real-time, has raised $32 million to date. The company was founded in 2008 by CEO Amit Avner, CTO Omer Dror, and Itay Birnbaum.

Innovid has developed an online video marketing platform which delivers video across PCs, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and streaming devices. The company, which was founded in 2007 by Zvika Netter (CEO), Tal Chalozin (CTO) and Zack Zigdon (MD International), has raised $50 million to date.

Netter said, “There is massive opportunity for marketers to gain higher performance by leveraging real-time contextual intelligence for video content as a factor in how they plan, optimize and ultimately deliver video creative at scale. That’s why this acquisition is so exciting for us - it enhances the breadth of insights that Innovid’s media agnostic platform already delivers to brands and drives more effective video marketing, and provides an additional input for data-driven video strategies.”

Avner said, “Taykey’s mission has been to provide companies with actionable intelligence by analyzing hundreds of millions of digital activities in real-time. We are thrilled that this powerful dataset can now be activated across the world’s largest video marketing platform, serving over one third of all video ads.”

As part of the acquisition, Innovid will gain access to Taykey’s technology, big data platform and 14 patents including natural language processing and AI-based machine learning, as well as key hires in New York and Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017