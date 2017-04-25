search
Front > News

Institutions stampede Oil Refineries offering despite labor dispute

Oil Refineries Haifa
25 Apr, 2017 11:53
שלח תגובה במיילNitzan Cohen

The total debt offering is being expanded to NIS 700 million, and it will be entirely dollar-denominated.

Despite the labor dispute and the attempts by the employees to spoil things, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) has apparently had a successful debt offering. The company, which sought to raise NIS 500 million in two bond series (shekel and dollar), will raise NIS 584 million in the institutional stage, and will expand the total offering to NIS 700 million. Demand form the institutions totaled NIS 1.7 billion.

Institutions seeking exposure to the US dollar fell on the dollar series, apparently at an interest rate of 4.75%, which means that the entire offering will be dollar-denominated, as the company will cancel the shekel series offering.

An underwriting source said, "It is completely legitimate for a company whose business is conducted in dollars to obtain its loans in dollars. Investors are currently eyeing dollar exposure, and this series of Oil Refineries is interesting."

A senior investment manager said, "If Oil Refineries' employees thought they could spoil the offering, they do not understand how the capital market works. Their ability to wreck an offering like this is low. Of course, had something serious developed we would have asked for the offering to be postponed by a day or two, but that is the limit of the damage the workers could have caused."

Oil Refineries CFO Israel Lederberg said, "With the raising of Oil Refineries' credit rating to the A group, today we completed another successful offering of a new dollar bond series with a long duration at an interest rate of 4.7%. The high demand and the interest rate achieved in the institutional tender testify to the capital market's confidence in the company. This is a further move in stabilizing the group financially and improving its financial strength and its liquidity. We will continued to take steps to cut the group's net debt while reducing financing costs and extending the duration."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Oil Refineries Haifa
Oil Refineries Haifa
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017