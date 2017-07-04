Intel's Israel procurement worth NIS 5.76b in 2016

Intel Israel today published its corporate responsibility report for 2016, which states that procurement by Israel's largest high-tech company totaled NIS 5.76 billion, 75% of it from small and medium-sized suppliers.

"Once again, we have made a substantial contribution to the country's economy through exports and local procurement of goods and services," said Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty. "Revenue from Intel's exports of goods and services totaled $3.5 billion last year, 8% of all Israel high-tech exports."

This was down from 11% of Intel Israel's exports in 2015 totalling $4.1 billion but the amount is expected to rise sharply this year as the Fab at Intel's Kiryat Gat plant begin full operations.

Intel continued its recruitment of employees in Israel, and currently has 10,200 employees in the country. 67% of Intel Israel's employees work in development, and the rest in production. 21% are women, who constitute 30% of Intel Israel's management. The number of women recruited rose 7.5% in 2016, and 28% of the new employees who have joined the company are women. The global Intel company has allocated $300 million up until 2020 to accelerate diversity among its staff.

The report places great emphasis on environmental matters. Intel says that recycling of chemical waste at Intel Israel increased from 83% in 2015 to 93% in 2016. The 270,000 cubic meters of water recycled in production processes is the equivalent of 87 Olympic-sized pools. Intel saved 14 million kilowatt hours of electricity last year, equal to the energy consumed by 900 homes in a year. The company reduced its production of greenhouse gasses by 16,000 tons, equivalent to the emission value of 5,500 average cars.

