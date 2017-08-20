Intel CEO arrives in Israel

In the wake of the completion of the $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye, and the establishment of the Intel Automated Driving Group in Jerusalem, Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTL) chief executive officer Brian Kraznich is making a lightning visit to Israel.

The unexpected visit began this evening in Jerusalem where Kraznich met with Mobileye employees. The new Automated Driving Group at Har Hotzvim is led by Prof. Amnon Shashua, the former Mobileye chairman.

Tomorrow, Kraznich will visit the Intel fab plant in Kiryat Gat, which is currently being upgraded and will become the world's most advanced chip manufacturing facility.

Kraznich will also visit Intel's development center in Haifa where Intel's new eighth generation processors are being developed. Called coffee lake, these are the world's most advanced processors designed to significantly improve the performance of future generation laptops. Last week, Karin Eibschitz Segal was appointed the new head of Intel's Development Center.

After Haifa, Kraznich will leave Israel. This is Kraznich's first visit to Israel for three years.

