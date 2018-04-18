Intel CEO to attend Israel's 70th anniversary celebrations

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTEL) CEO Brian Krzanich is attending Israel's 70th anniversary Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday night in Jerusalem. One of the highlights of the official state ceremony on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl will be a special display of Intel's Shooting Star fleet of 300 drones.

Krzanich said, “I am excited to be in Israel on Independence Day, in Jerusalem, and to participate in this exciting event. This year, in 2018, Intel marks its 50th anniversary and the State of Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary. This is a double and moving birthday.”

Intel’s Shooting Star drones are quadcopters that integrate sensors, computing, communication and cloud technologies. They will illuminate the Jerusalem skies with images of the Star of David, the peace dove, Jerusalem's walls and Theodor Herzl. The drones weigh 330 grams each, are equipped with LED bulbs and can create more than four billion color combinations.

Intel Israel senior executives will also attend the event including Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty. He said, "Intel introduced the first innovative technology of its kind when it set up here in Israel a development center to develop processors and then a chip production fab of Intel's finest quality in the world." Intel has invested $17 billion in Israel to date. The US chipmaker is also planning a further $5 billion investment by 2020, to expand its Kiryat Gat semiconductor fab. The firm has over 11,000 employees in its manufacturing plant in Kiryat Gat and in its development centers in Jerusalem, Petah Tikva and Haifa. Intel also employs some 1,000 workers at Mobileye, the Jerusalem-based auto-tech firm that it acquired last year for $15.3 billion.

Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua said, “Intel connected itself to Israel decades ago, during which it has operated and invested heavily in Israel. Today it is taking another step in strengthening this connection through a spectacular show of drones that will showcase historical Israeli symbols.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 18, 2018

