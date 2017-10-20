Intel Capital invests in two Israeli cybersecurity startups

Intel Corp's venture capital unit Intel Capital has invested in two Israeli cyber security companies – Alcide and Intezer. The investment was announced by Intel Capital as part of more than a $60 million investment in 15 data focused technology startups worldwide.

The investment in Intezer is part of an $8 million financing round announced by the Tel Aviv based company. The company develops cybersecurity solutions that apply biological immune system concepts to the cyberspace, creating a “Code Genome Database,” by mapping billions of small fragments of malicious and trusted software. Through its DNA approach to code, Intezer provides enterprises with threat detection and accelerated incident response.

Alcide also based in Tel Aviv, delivers a network security platform for any combination of container, VM and bare metal data centers operated by multiple orchestration systems. The company secures data centers against cyberattacks, including malicious internal activity and data exfiltration. Alcide, currently in stealth mode, empowers DevOps, security and engineering teams with simplified and autonomous control to manage and secure the evolving data center and hybrid cloud, at any scale. Alcide did not disclose the full size of its financing round.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 20, 2017

