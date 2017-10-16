Intel Israel setting up AI center

Intel Israel today announced that it would hire dozens of new employees to work in a new artificial intelligence (AI) center being established by the company.

The new development center will operate on the company's campuses in Ra'anana and Haifa, where several dozen software personnel, chip architect specialists, developers, and engineers are already employed.

The new center in Israel is part of the development of an Intel-led global AI group. Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty said, "Intel Israel believes that AI will engineer a revolution in many areas, and that its uses will be diverse: autonomous vehicles, drones, smart cities, health systems, infrastructure management, and more. Computing in the coming years will be based mainly on systems with AI components, and substantial development for this computing will now also take place in Israel."

The new development center is being managed by Oren Gershon, who managed a computer vision and AI development and strategic planning group at Intel. He was formerly business development and strategic planning manager at Samsung Israel.

Intel has 10,000 employees in Israel at its Kiryat Gat fab, and in development centers in Yakum, Ra'anana, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, and Haifa.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 16, 2017

