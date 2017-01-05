search
Intel presents Israel-developed merged reality helmet

5 Jan, 2017 13:37
Project Alloy, developed in Haifa, will be on sale in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Intel Corp. has presented its merged reality helmet at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a large part of which was developed in Israel. Unveiled in August, Project Alloy is an all-in-one merged reality solution in which the real world and virtual worlds are seamlessly combined. Intel also announced today that it is planning to produce the open hardware platform in the fourth quarter with some of its top OEMs.

Development of the new helmet was led by Israeli engineer Amit Shahar at Intel's Development Center in Haifa. Alloy is a self-sufficient unit with no need to be connected to a power source or external computer. The helmet contains a 7G Intel Core processor, visual processor, fish-eye lenses and sensors, two RealSense cameras and a battery.

Among those presenting the helmet in Las Vegas was Intel Jerusalem's Eli Alhadad who demonstrated how Alloy can recreate a copy of a room including obstacles such as furniture. He recreated the room through the helmet as a virtual battlefield and then as a spaceship.

The US Association of Technological Consumer Products forecasts sales of $2.5 million in 2015.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

