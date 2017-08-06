Intel promotes Israel development center head

Intel Israel officeholder Ran Senderovitz is being promoted to mobile computer products marking manager at Intel's global headquarters in the US. He joined Intel in 2011, and in recent years has managed Intel Israel's development centers, which have a total of 6,500 employees. He was also president of the company's home communications division.

Commenting on the report, Intel Israel today said, "Intel Israel is proud to be the home of high-tech executives and a place where talents and leaders grow. We wish Senderovitz great success at the parent company. This shows not only the high level of Israeli high tech, but also the quality of Intel Israel, which creates excellent manages and high-quality professionals who are promoted in their job."

Senderovitz is not the first Intel senior executive to be promoted from Intel Israel in the past year. Other important executives in the Israel branch were appointed to senior positions, such as Rony Friedman, who was appointed CEO of Apple Computers Israel. In addition, early this year, Yaniv Garty was appointed Intel Israel general managers in place of Maxine Fassberg.

In contrast to Friedman, Senderovitz is not leaving Intel; he is being promoted to a more senior and important job, in which he will be responsible for the US company's mobile computing business, which accounts for a substantial proportion of Intel's computer sales, amounting to $30 billion.

It is still unclear who will replace Senderovitz as manager of Intel Israel's development centers. It is believed that the company's management in Israel will soon appoint a replacement for him.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017