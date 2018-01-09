Intel unveils 40% faster Wi-Fi chip developed in Israel

Intel unveiled today at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas a new generation of Wi-Fi chips that were developed in Israel and enable surfing at a speed 40% faster than the previous generation. Intel will begin shipping the new 802.11ax chips this year.

Intel Wireless Infrastructure Group general manager, Smart & Connected Home Division Doron Tal said, "There is good reason for the industry's enthusiasm for 802.11ax. The new standard provides major improvements compared with 802.11ac. It is expected to provide a speed that is 40% faster than the current peak in transmitting data to a single customer's device while improving the average supply to users by at least fourfold in a dense and crowded environment. It also makes networks more efficient and extends the life of customer device batteries."

Intel is expected to broaden its Wi-Fi production line this year with the new 802.11ax chips for popular 2x2 and 4x4 household routers and cable communications gateways, xDSL, consumer fiber optics and devices for consumers. Development of the Wi-Fi chips was carried out in Israel by the Wireless infrastructure Group and Israeli engineers are responsible for the chips in the computers and the routers.

Tal said, "The improvements in performance come precisely on time to provide a response to smart and connected homes. The 802.11ax standard lets Wi-Fi be faster and smarter and supports a larger than ever number of connected appliances with the growing popularity of HD standard streaming and the culture of smart devices and home security systems."

In order to help original equipment manufacturers move to the new standard, programs based on the Intel 802.11ac infrastructure chips (Intel Home Wi-Fi chipset WAV500 series) can upgrade to 802.11ax WAV600 series without changing the host processor. Intel's new 802.11ax home Wi-Fi chips will also offer adaptation to older technologies in order to support a wide range of customer devices.

"802.11ax chips have been built from the start for a digital and connected life," added Tal. "They enable up to 250 appliances to share the broadband between them simultaneously and provide smooth connection even when other devices are added to the gateway or router. In addition, the chips are built to provide speeds adapted to a mix of both small and large quotas. In this way it is possible to ensure optimal performance of appliance and times that will be lower in applications such as games, videos and voice calls. Moreover, wireless transmission goes down entirely from SoC to Wi-Fi chips and thus provides the computer's engine with broadband designated for software and security functions."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018