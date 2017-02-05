Intel unveils Israel-developed technology at Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl NFL final in Houston tonight between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTL) will unveil its Sports Group unique action replay technology "Be the Player," which replays the action from the player's viewpoint. The technology was developed in Israel by Replay Technologies, the Tel Aviv based startup, which was acquired by Intel last March for $175 million.

Intel announced today, "For the first time during an NFL broadcast, Intel technology is enabling viewers to 'Be the Player,' allowing them to experience plays from the player’s point of view and fully immerse themselves in the action of the game. Through its partnerships with leading sports leagues, teams and athletic brands, Intel is driving the next wave of powerful technologies that will transform the sports experience for the next generation of fans, athletes and coaches."

Intel Sports Group general manager James Carwana said, “We are building the foundation to take sports and technology to new heights with solutions that will allow fans to experience the game like never before, all in a personalized way. Intel’s technology in the biggest football game of the year is one example of how we are driving a new wave of powerful technologies that will transform sports for athletes, teams, fans, coaches and even broadcasters.”

