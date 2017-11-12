Expecting a package from abroad? It may have been wrecked

If you are expecting a package from overseas to be delivered in Israel, it may have been damaged in a break-in that occurred on Friday night at Israel Post's online trade sorting center.

Israel Post issued a statement about the break-in this morning, and reported that items did not appear to have been stolen, but that the intruders had committed acts of vandalism, opening and destroying hundreds of parcels.

Israel Post said that it had repacked parcels where possible, but that those that could not be repacked had been documented and catalogued, and that their addressees would receive notification.

Israel Post also said that it had filed a complaint with the police, and that all its systems were working normally and were ready for the annual international buying season.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017