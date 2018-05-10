Iranian forces fire rockets at Golan Heights

Walla! News reports that Iranian forces in Syria fired 20 rockets at IDF positions on the Golan Heights last night, but missed their tagets, according to an IDF spokesperson. Four rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, while 16 fell in Syrian territory. No casualties are reported.

In response the Israel Air Force attacked dozens of targets in Syria. The IDF described the operation as "one of the most extensive" of recent years. "Iran has failed," said IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Ronen Manelis.

Media associated with the Assad regime in Syria reported fire on IDF bases on the Golan Heights. Official Syrian media reported hits to munitions dumps, anti-aircraft systems and radar installations and that "a large number of missiles were fired." According to the IDF all Israel Air Force aircraft returned safely to their bases.

Following the firing of the rockets towards Israel, directed, according to the IDF, by Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, air-raid sirens were sounded throughout the Golan Heights, but schools are being kept open as normal. The IDF said that the thwarting of Iran's attack and the large response was "part of a disruption operation" that Israel has been conducting in recent weeks against the background of the alert in view of Iranian threats to respond following attacks attributed to the IDF, chiefly on the T4 airbase in Syria, in which Iranian personnel have been reported killed.

