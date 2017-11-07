Isaac Molho named as latest person questioned in submarines affair

Adv. Isaac Molho (72), who served as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's envoy in diplomatic and other matters, is the latest person to be questioned by Israel Police in the submarines procurement affair. The gag order preventing publication of his name in connection with the affair has been lifted. Molho and his long-time partner in the firm of E. S. Shimron, I. Molho, Persky & Co., David Shimron, who has also been questioned in the affair before, were questioned by police under caution in the past two days. Molho has been forbidden to leave Israel in the near future.

Shimron and Molho were questioned for 15 hours yesterday. The interrogation of Molho focused on his international activity. According to information provided by state's witness Michael Ganor, Molho allegedly exploited his international standing in contacts with German politicians in order to promote the deal in which the Israel Navy ordered submarines and surface patrol vessels from German firm ThyssenKrupp. The suspicion is that he was assisting Shimron, who was the legal representative of Ganor, ThyssenKrupp's representative in Israel.

Molho, who as a personal adviser to Netanyahu received hundreds of thousands of shekels in expenses, is married to a cousin of Netanyahu who is also Shimron's sister. Two weeks ago, he announced that he would leave his position as the prime minister's special envoy to the Middle East peace process at the end of February.

