Israel Aerospace, Honeywell team on anti-jamming

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) and Honeywell Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop an advanced GPS Anti-Jam navigation system. As part of the MOU, IAI and Honeywell are aiming to engineer, manufacture and market a combined GPS Anti-Jam combined solution.

The new technology will combine IAI's existing ADA GPS Anti-Jamming system together with Honeywell's embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System. The ADA system will be integrated as a subsystem, or as an embedded module into Honeywell's navigation systems. The joint solution is applicable to military navigation applications (SAASM / P(Y) Code) and has the provisioning to support future directives of the GPS directorate (M-Code).

Modern navigation, communications, and intelligence collection and electronic warfare systems integrated in modern platforms, rely on the uninterrupted availability of satellite-based navigation and timing for their operation. Despite this dependency, still many platforms do not use Anti-Jamming systems to protect those essential assets. Remaining exposed, even low-power jammers can disrupt or even deny the operation of Global Navigation Satellite Systems, thus degrading the platform’s capability to fulfill its mission.

“In partnering with IAI, we can offer a GPS anti-jam and inertial navigation solution that provides for increased aircrew safety as well as greater mission effectiveness in GPS denied environments,” said Carl Esposito, President, Electronic Systems at Honeywell Aerospace.

IAI EVP and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group Boaz Levi said, “This collaboration brings together the technological excellence and response to costumers’ needs of two leading companies. Facing today’s threats to GPS, the ability to combine advanced Anti-Jamming capabilities as part of the Embedded GPS INS (EGI) systems is a must. The joint product can be deployed as a turn-key solution or as an upgrade to IAI and Honeywell’s existing customer base."

