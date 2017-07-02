Israel Aerospace invests in two cybersecurity startups

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) announced at the Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv that it is investing millions of dollars in two cybersecurity startups through its Cyber Division.

IAI is investing in Inpedio BV, a Dutch-Israeli startup founded by CEO Avi Rubinstein and CTO VP R&D Rotem Farkash. Inpedio provides cutting-edge cyber security solutions to governments and enterprises and offers 'Zerox', which detects and stops exploitation attempts without a set of signatures. Using Zerox' anti-ransom ware detection and prevention module provides a novel solution for emerging mobile threats. Inpedio's 'Mercury' product works with a multilayer approach to protect cellular iOS and Android devices from sophisticated attacks by integrating the protection layers of the devices with those of network and communications layers.

In Hungary, IAI is investing in Cytrox, which provides governments with operational cyber solutions for design, management and implementation of cyber intelligence as well as innovative engines for gathering intelligence from end devices and cloud services.

The new investments add to IAI's existing cyber operations in Israel, Switzerland and Singapore. Secura Group from Singapore has recently invested $4.5 million in Custodio Technologies IAI's R&D center in Singapore in exchange for 20% of its shares.

IAI Cyber Division general manager Esti Peshin said, "The investments in local software companies forms the basis for expanding our R&D into fields that complement our Israeli operations while reinforcing our European representations in advancing joint business activities. In the same way, Secura Group's investment in our R&D center in Singapore allows us to advance the development of early warning technologies and our positioning in Singapore's business community."

Cyber security has been identified by IAI as a strategic field and growth-engine for the Company. The company is developing cyber solutions and unique and advanced capabilities for intelligence, monitoring, identification and accessibility and offers its customers a variety of abilities to cope with various cyber threats. IAI operates R&D and innovation centers in Singapore, Switzerland and Israel. In addition, IAI leads the Israel Cyber Company Consortium (IC3) which offers end-to-end solutions for national cyber systems and is comprised of leading Israel cyber companies.

