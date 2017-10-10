Israel Aerospace signs deal to maintain Wizz Air aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) Bedek Aviation Group has signed agreements for line maintenance and technical services to Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air. The agreements cover a broad range of aircraft maintenance services that will be carried out at IAI's facilities near Ben Gurion International Airport. IAI's services will facilitate minimal ground time between flights and maximize operational and economic effectiveness.

Bedek Aircraft Division provides a range of services including line and base aircraft maintenance, engines and landing gear overhaul, lease and sale, and components service. Bedek provides these services to 60% of the carriers that land at Ben Gurion International Airport.

IAI EVP and Bedek Aviation Group general manager Yosef Melamed said, "This is an opportunity to expand our client base for maintenance and technical services. Most of our clients regard us as their 'second home for maintenance', consistently choosing us to perform maintenance works with a larger scope than those required for short-term parking under the aviation regulations. Bedek's line services uniqueness is by giving an immediate solution thanks to its special capabilities: airplanes, engines and accessories. We are proud to provide our services to the world's best airlines and seek to continue expanding our client base."

Wizz Air Chief Technical Officer Heiko Holm said, “As we continue to grow our operations in Israel, we are glad to start our collaboration with Bedek Aviation Group, an excellent provider for our line maintenance and technical services in the country. Wizz Air prides itself on having one of the youngest, most efficient fleets in Europe and Bedek Aviation Group is a reliable and efficient partner that will use its expertise to ensure that our aircraft meet the highest standards in safety.”

In addition to line maintenance services provided by Bedek, the Airlines will benefit from the IAI's 63 years' legacy and experience in the MRO industry and its comprehensive maintenance services for aircrafts, engines and components all under one roof in Israel.