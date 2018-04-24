Israel Aerospace teams with Czech co Aero Vodochody on jets

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has signed a partnership agreement for technical and marketing cooperation with Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody, which specializes in military light jets.

The cooperation draws on the tradition and experience of Aero Vodochody in the field of military light jet aircraft, the L-159 proven robust platform which has been successfully operated and tested in NATO joint operations, Red Air exercises and real combat missions, and IAI's innovative and cutting-edge technologies.

The partners have agreed to integrate new state-of-the-art avionics and other solutions, on the L-159 platform , and to jointly market the aircraft. This approach is focused on further strengthening the already proven L-159 and enhance its position in the light attack market.

Aero Vodochody president & CEO Giuseppe Giordo said, "Together with IAI, Aero will be ready to offer aircraft with the best available technology. The agreement brings us together with a strong international partner with access to new potential customers."

Israel Aerospace Industries president & CEO Joseph Weiss said, "The cooperation with Aero Vodochody opens up new and exciting oppertunities by combininng the impressive proven performance of the L-159, with new innovative IAI systems, to provide customers with aircraft that meet their future requirements".

AERO and IAI have agreed also to collaborate on enhancing pilot training by integrating IAI's virtual training solutions as part of the overall L-39NG training system. The L-39NG is now the only platform on the market capable of meeting most of the pilot training syllabus including advanced portion. This will be of benefit to customers that decide to use only one platform for pilot training and also for customers that retain the two platforms approach, by reducing the number of advanced trainer aircraft resulting in significant cost reduction.

