Israel Aerospace unveils long-range UAV

Heron TP-XP UAV Photo: PR
9 Feb, 2017 17:04
The Long-Range Long-Endurance (MALE) Heron TP-XP will be introduced at the Aero India show next week.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) will introduce the Long-Range Long-Endurance (MALE) Heron TP-XP at the Aero India show in Bangalore February 14-18, 2017. The Heron TP-XP is a special export version of the Heron TP, which has been in service with the Israel Air Force since 2010. The Heron TP-XP constitutes a multi-mission, multi-payload strategic aircraft, integrating the most advanced technologies of IAI.

The Heron TP-XP is the latest member of the Heron family, a significant advantage to many Heron customers worldwide, based on the same operational concepts. These operational concepts rest on over 40 years of IAI accumulated knowledge and experience in UAV systems, with 1,500,000 cumulative UAV flight hours and more than 50 operational clients.

The Heron TP-XP possesses safety and reliability standards that are among the highest in the world, and is capable of operating in extreme weather conditions. This UAV also meets accepted world standards and complies with STANAG 4671.

IAI EVP and Military Aircraft Group general manager Shaul Shahar said: “We are proud to introduce the latest IAI development in the UAV field in India, which is an IAI strategic customer. The Heron TP-XP introduces air supremacy at a higher level than currently exists in India, with an emphasis on double flight speed, high altitude and enhanced payload capability. This system is the latest derivative of the Heron TP, considered to be one of the world's leading UAVs. The possibility of offering the Heron TP-XP opens up additional opportunities by allowing us to expand the range of solutions we can offer to our customers."

IAI has many years of experience in the UAV field in India, in full partnership with local defense industries, promoting local production and transfer of knowledge and technologies. IAI is looking forward to further strengthen and deepen the relationship. Heron TP-XP is an important element for IAI in this ongoing cooperation.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

