Israel Aerospace unveils mine clearing system

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has unveiled its Anti Magnetic Mine Actuating system (AMMAD MK II) at the Association of United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting in Washington DC last week.

AMMAD MK II safely neutralizes land-based magnetic mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). AMMAD MK II, which defeats concealed or surface laid threats by Magnetic Target Emulation and activating the charge, works through the generation of a magnetic field that precedes the vehicle at a stand-off range. IAI's AMMAD MK II is displayed in conjunction with other mechanical methods for safely removing threats from a vehicles' path that works on other methods of operation.

These systems combined with other mechanical threat removal means AMMAD MK II provides a complete response to the threat of mines and other explosives used by armies and terrorist organizations deployed as part of an asymmetric warfare tactic. Terrorist organizations have taken over arsenals in weakened countries (such as Syria or Libya) and are currently equipped with a range of weapons, including threats of this type.

AMMAD MK II is used by armies and can also be used in conjunction with other systems that respond to mine threats and IED’s such as rollers and track-width mine plows. AMMAD MK II's open architecture design allows it to be easily adapted to any kind of armored vehicle or tanks and can neutralize future threats, and during use, does not disrupt the operation of the host vehicle tank.

IAI Ramta Division CEO Nitzan Shaked (Rear Admiral Ret.) said, "AMMAD MK II With its unique capabilities and operational experience offers global operational capabilities. The system provides the optimal response to neutralizing electro-magnetic threats whose use by terrorist organizations is on the rise. When combined with other threat removal systems, AMMAD MK II provides comprehensive capability for addressing fixed and dropped mine threats."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017