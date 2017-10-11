Israel Aerospace wins helicopter SATCOM deal

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has been awarded a major contract by a key customer for supplying an advanced SATCOM (Satellite Communications) network system. The contract includes several dozens of airborne terminals and ground segments for medium and heavy lift helicopters. No financial details were disclosed.

This is a follow on contract from the customer, which previously bought SATCOM terminals which were successfully installed and operated onboard attack helicopters. The ELK-1891 SATCOM network will be developed by 2019, and is the latest technology developed by ELTA Systems Ltd., a group and subsidiary of IAI (IAI/ELTA).

The innovative ELK-1891 Ku-band SATCOM network was selected for its performance on rotary wing platforms. ELTA has developed a unique capability for enabling helicopter rotor penetration by mitigating rotor masking. The system also offers high spectral efficiency and low probability of intercept (LPI) capabilities, as well as relatively minor integration and installation requirements on-board the helicopter. The system enables Voice and IP data transmission and includes a 30cm dish antenna, High Power Amplifier (HPA), modem and interface to the aircraft avionics.

IAI EVP and ELTA president Nissim Hadas said, "ELTA has gained vast experience in designing, integrating and installing ELK-1891 SATCOM systems on board various helicopters. Our systems are operational for many years with air forces worldwide. A few hundred systems are in service and supported by IAI/ELTA, with customers reporting utmost satisfaction. Our expertise has been gained through extensive efforts of working together with the platform manufacturers and end users. This is an important contract for ELTA, which proves the maturity and reliability of our SATCOM product line with a repeat order. Our commitment to providing customers around the world with state-of-the-art communication solutions is firm; we aim to bring the best of breed products to the market."

IAI/ELTA has extensive experience in designing, developing and operating SATCOM systems for platforms including fighter jets, helicopters, transport aircraft, mission aircraft and UAVs.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017