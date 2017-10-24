Israel Police arrests three defense organization employees

Israel Police national fraud squad Lahav 433 arrested seven suspects in December 2016, three of whom were present or past employees of a defense entity, on suspicion of bribery, fraud, and money laundering.

The police announcement said that an investigation by Lahav 433 had uncovered suspicions that those involved had coordinated procurement processes for a defense entity in order to guarantee that civilian companies would win contracts, in exchange for huge bribes paid to officeholders in the organization.

The detention of those involved was extended by a number of weeks from time to time, depending on the needs of the investigation and judicial rulings. The suspects are currently free on various restrictive conditions.

The investigation is continuing in full force, accompanied by the Yahalom unit and the economics department in the State Attorney's Office.

