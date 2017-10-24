Israel Police arrests government co CEO

The CEO of a government company and four other people connected to the company were arrested this morning on suspicion of corruption. Besides the CEO, those arrested are the company's marketing manager and external suppliers. The suspicion is that appointments were made in the company and tenders were skewed in return for bribes.

Investigators from the Israel Police Lahav 433 fraud unit carried out searches at the suspects' homes and offices to seize documents and computers linking them to the alleged offences. The suspects will be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court later today for a hearing on extending their remand. Meanwhile their identities may not be published.

Israel Police said that it was focusing enforcement on economic crime and corruption in government companies. "Israel Police will continue to investigate and expose improprieties, such as awarding tenders and appointments to associates, involving conflicts of interests, fraud, and bribery, and will continue to strive to reach everywhere in which there is a suspicion of corruption with the aim of cleansing government companies of illegal activity that weighs on the companies' business and heaps costs on the law-abiding taxpayer," an Israel Police statement said.

