search
Front > News

Israel Police investigate Teva bribery allegations

Teva photo: PR
8 Feb, 2017 9:01
שלח תגובה במיילNitzan Cohen

Teva: An investigation is being conducted in Israel regarding the same issues which led to a settlement with American justice authorities.

Israel Police are conducting an investigation against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA). The suspicions concern alleged bribes paid to senior officials worldwide in order to advance the company's affairs. Teva has confirmed that an investigation is taking place and reported that none of the suspects involved still works for the company.

Teva has been in the headlines recently over allegations in the US regarding bribery payments to senior officials in Russia, Ukraine and Mexico. The probe by US authorities has also brought Israel Police into the picture. Teva reached a $519 million settlement with the US authorities on the investigation there which related to the years 2007-2012.

Teva said, "The company can confirm that, to the best of its knowledge, an investigation is being conducted in Israel regarding the same issues which led to a settlement with American justice authorities," a spokesman said in a statement. The settlement referred to events that occurred between 2007 and 2012 and none of the people involved in the improper payments is currently employed at Teva."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Teva photo: PR
Teva photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016