Israel Police investigate Teva bribery allegations

Israel Police are conducting an investigation against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA). The suspicions concern alleged bribes paid to senior officials worldwide in order to advance the company's affairs. Teva has confirmed that an investigation is taking place and reported that none of the suspects involved still works for the company.

Teva has been in the headlines recently over allegations in the US regarding bribery payments to senior officials in Russia, Ukraine and Mexico. The probe by US authorities has also brought Israel Police into the picture. Teva reached a $519 million settlement with the US authorities on the investigation there which related to the years 2007-2012.

Teva said, "The company can confirm that, to the best of its knowledge, an investigation is being conducted in Israel regarding the same issues which led to a settlement with American justice authorities," a spokesman said in a statement. The settlement referred to events that occurred between 2007 and 2012 and none of the people involved in the improper payments is currently employed at Teva."

