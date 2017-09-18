Israel Shipyards launches patrol ship built for Cypriot Navy

Israel Shipyards Ltd. has launched a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) for the Cypriot Navy.

The OPV was unveiled and launched at a ceremony held last week at Israel Shipyards' facility at Haifa Bay in Israel – in the presence of senior members of the Cypriot Ministry of Defence, representatives of SIBAT (the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense), and the management and employees of the company. The OPV was ordered in December 2015 and will be delivered to Cyprus towards the end of the year, to be used to protect the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus. The project is valued at tens of millions of Euros.

Israel Shipyards CEO Avi Shahaf said, “The project is of great importance for the company, and we invested our knowledge, experience and ingenuity in order to build and to supply this unique technologically advanced ship. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Cyprus Ministry of Defence for the trust they invested in Israel Shipyards in order to deliver this vessel.”

The new OPV, based on the SAAR 4 and SAAR 4.5 ships in service with the Israel Navy, has a displacement of 430 tons, an overall length of 62 meters, a maximum speed of 32 knots, and carries up to 30 crewmembers plus a Special Forces unit. Installed on the vessel are multiple sophisticated systems including 2 Rafael Typhoon Weapon Stations, advanced radar, electro-optical payloads, communications systems including satellite communications, navigation systems, command and control systems, and more.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017