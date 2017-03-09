Israel aid included in US State Dept review

US State Department spokesperson Mark Toner hinted yesterday that US aid to Israel is included in the review that the Trump administration is carrying out in preparation for implementing the proposal to cut foreign aid. Israel and Egypt receive the largest slices of the US foreign aid budget.

Asked at a press briefing whether money that the US gives to Israel was included in the review, the spokesperson responded that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was looking at how much aid each county received and whether the aid was justified, and that every country receiving aid was included in the review. He said it was a "universal review" and that it was a matter of how taxpayers' dollars were used.

Toner refused to commit to a timetable for the review, and said that the process was subject to the timetable set for approving the federal budget for the coming fiscal year.

The legal basis for the grant of US military aid to Israel is a memorandum of understanding between the government of Israel and the president of the US covering ten years. Under the current memorandum, Israel received $3.1 billion annually. Under the new memorandum signed in September last year by then-President Barack Obama, Israel will receive $3.8 billion annually from the 2018 fiscal year onwards.

The question is whether the new president can cancel an official agreement between the US and Israel. It will be recalled that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at first said he would sign an aid agreement with the new president, but in the end he signed with Obama. It was believed at the time that Ministry of Defense officials feared that if Trump was elected he would be an unknown quantity whose stance on the aid was uncertain. Under the new aid agreement, the procedure whereby Israel has up to now been able to spend about a quarter of the aid with Israeli defense companies was cancelled.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 9, 2017

