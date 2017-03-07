search
Israel's average salary up 2.4% in 2016

7 Mar, 2017
The average salary rose 2.4% to NIS 9,805 last year, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

At the end of 2016, Israel had 3.5 million wage earners, up 3.1% compared with 2015. The number of wage earners rose by 106,000 in 2016.

The information and communications sector, in which most employees work in high tech, established its position at the top of Israeli wage earners in 2016. The average monthly wage of the 172,000 employees in the sector was NIS 19,161.

In second place were electricity, water, and sewage workers, with an average monthly salary of NIS 18,237. At the bottom of the scale were hosting and catering employees with an average monthly salary of NIS 4,519, less than the minimum wage, indicating the prevalence of part-time work in this sector.

The 500,000 workers in education earned an average of NIS 7,833 a month.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

