Israel cancels forced expulsion of refugees

Israel's government has canceled its plans to forcibly expel an estimated 38,000 African refugees and asylum seekers after reaching an unprecedented agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner. Under the terms of the agreement, the UN will work to find Western countries to take in at least 16,250 of the refugees while the remainder will stay in Israel with the legal status to live in the country. The agreement has been approved by the Attorney General and complies with international law.

An estimated 34,000 of the refugees come from Sudan and Eritrea and reached Israel illegally via Egypt and the Sinai. In total 64,000 African refugees reached Israel before a border fence with the Sinai was built and nearly half of them have since left.

The agreement with the UN will be implemented in three stages over five years.

The government has also committed to strengthen South Tel Aviv where many of the immigrants live and will set up a special administration headed by former MK Avigdor Yitzhaki and including representatives of local residents and the city council.

