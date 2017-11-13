Israel close to visa waiver agreement with US

Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked announced this morning that her ministry was close to an agreement with the US authorities that will enable Israelis to enter the US without the need for a visa, which is currently required.

Shaked wrote on her Twitter account: "Since I took up my post, we have been working with the Americans on joining the select group of countries whose citizens are exempt from obtaining an entry visa for the US."

"We have found the balance between protecting the privacy of Israeli citizens and US requirements," Shaked added.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 13, 2017

