Israel closes Sinai border crossing at Taba

Taba border Photo: Ariel Yarozlimksy
12 Apr, 2017 10:05
Yisrael Katz: I decided that it was better to spoil people's trips than to endanger their lives.

In response to escalating terror attacks by ISIS in Egypt, Minister of Transportation and Intelligence Yisrael Katz ordered closed the Israel-Egypt border crossing to Sinai at Taba, south of Eilat.

Katz said, "Before making the decision, I consulted with the relevant bodies and appraised the situation. Following the threats and information available to me, I decided that it was better to spoil people's trips than to endanger their lives."

Katz also called on all Israelis already vacationing in the Sinai peninsula to return home immediately.

On Monday, Israel's National Security Council Counter Terrorism Bureau issued a severe travel warning against traveling to Sinai after the recent wave of terrorism in Egypt, which has left more than 400 people dead. The warning said that ISIS had enhanced its ability to carry out terror attacks.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017

