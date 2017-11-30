Israel denies selling arms to Myanmar

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs today published an unusual denial that Israel was selling arms to Myanmar. The announcement does not apply to past relations between Israel and Myanmar.

The announcement follows an interview with Myanmar Ambassador to Israel Meung Meung Lynn in which he stated that Israel was selling arms to his country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that the Myanmar ambassador had been rebuked and required to retract his statement and apologize for it. The ministry announced, "The Myanmar ambassador apologized and retracted his statement concerning the sale of Israeli weapons to his country. Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director general for Asia and Pacific affair Gilad Cohen initiated the call with the ambassador. The ambassador was also rebuked several days previously for a similar remark. Israel is not selling arms to Myanmar."

