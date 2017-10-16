Israel improves slightly in global bribery-risk ranking

In the latest edition of the Bribery Risk Matrix published TRACE International, an anti-bribery business organization, Israel is ranked in 32nd place out of 200 countries, one place higher than its ranking in the previous edition (the higher the ranking, the lower the risk of bribery in the country concerned). Israel does badly under the heading 'Business Interactions with Government', but scores well under the heading Government and Civil Service Transparency, thanks to "very good governmental transparency and very good transparency of financial interests', and under Capacity for Civil Society Oversight, "based on a high degree of media freedom/quality and a very high degree of social development." The rankings are topped by Sweden, New Zealand and Norway; Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Somalia take the bottom three places.

The US rises from 20th place last year to 16th in the current rankings, but TRACE president and founder Alexandra Wrage that the Trump administration no longer gives high priority to the fight against bribery, and that the US is losing its legitimacy as a country that combats corruption.

TRACE International is a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to fighting corruption worldwide. It advises multi-national companies on the risk of bribery and other forms of corruption in different countries. The model on which the Risk Matrix is based was developed together with the Rand Corporation research institute.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 16, 2017

