Israel mulls venue for hosting Eurovision 2019 finals

Netta Barzilai's victory with her song "Toy" in the Eurovision song contest in Lisbon last night has also won Israel the right to host next year's competition. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai was quick to rule his city out from hosting the event and if there was any question about which city the Eurovision finals will be held in, then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's congratulations to Barzilai in which he said "Next year in Jerusalem" leaves little doubt.

When Israel previously hosted the Eurovision final in 1979 and 1999, the event was staged in Jerusalem's International Convention Center Binyanei Hauma. However, the auditorium there holds only 3,100 people and over the past 20 years the event has grown enormously with semi-finals added. The Jerusalem Municipality spokesperson's office said the event would either be held in the Jerusalem Pais arena with a 15,600 capacity for concerts or the outdoor Teddy Soccer Stadium with a 31,000 capacity.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2018

