Israel opens highway for autonomous cars

Israel has opened a new highway exclusively for companies conducting trials with autonomous cars. With three lanes in each direction, the 1.5 kilometer stretch of Road 531 linking Road 2 (the coastal highway) with Road 20 (the Ayalon highway) near Kibbutz Shefayim north of Herzliya will not be opened to the general public for two months while five companies conduct trials related to self-driving cars.

The five companies in Israel that have accepted the invitation of the Ministry of Transport to try out their technologies are: Nexar, which has developed a dashboard camera app connected to the cloud that provides warnings about danger; General Motors Israel, which is trying out the autonomous car it has developed; Mobileye, recently acquired by Intel is trialing its latest developments; Innoviz is experimenting with its LiDAR remote sensing solutions; and Argus Cyber Security is trying out its solutions for vehicles that enable advanced connectivity features while protecting vehicles from being hacked.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017