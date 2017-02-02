Israel producing record electricity from gas

A new record in gas-produced electricity has been set: 69% of all electricity produced in Israel. The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) reported that it had measures electricity production yesterday at 11,936 megawatts, of which 8,258 megawatts had been produced by gas-driven turbines, and the rest using coal and other sources.

IEC's own production totaled 8,592 megawatts, 72.5% of the total, while private producers used gas to produce 2,268 megawatts.

As part of the government-sponsored reform in IEC, the company will divest itself of its electricity production facilities, including 17 gas turbines. As far as is known, IEC's management does not oppose this, but the workers' committee, which kept a low profile on the matter until recently, has now begun campaigning against the reform.

A Haifa District Labor Tribunal hearing on the request by the IEC workers' committee and the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) to begin sanctions because of the reform, scheduled for Monday, was postponed for two weeks. The request was filed following a July 2014 ruling by the National Labor Tribunal that IEC workers would be permitted to strike in protest at the reform only with the approval of the District Labor Tribunal.

