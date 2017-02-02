search
Front > News

Israel producing record electricity from gas

electricity
2 Feb, 2017 15:15
שלח תגובה במיילNati Yefet

8,258 megawatts out of 11,936 megawatts were produced by gas-driven turbines.

A new record in gas-produced electricity has been set: 69% of all electricity produced in Israel. The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) reported that it had measures electricity production yesterday at 11,936 megawatts, of which 8,258 megawatts had been produced by gas-driven turbines, and the rest using coal and other sources.

IEC's own production totaled 8,592 megawatts, 72.5% of the total, while private producers used gas to produce 2,268 megawatts.

As part of the government-sponsored reform in IEC, the company will divest itself of its electricity production facilities, including 17 gas turbines. As far as is known, IEC's management does not oppose this, but the workers' committee, which kept a low profile on the matter until recently, has now begun campaigning against the reform.

A Haifa District Labor Tribunal hearing on the request by the IEC workers' committee and the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) to begin sanctions because of the reform, scheduled for Monday, was postponed for two weeks. The request was filed following a July 2014 ruling by the National Labor Tribunal that IEC workers would be permitted to strike in protest at the reform only with the approval of the District Labor Tribunal.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016