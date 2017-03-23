Israel raises fines for traffic violations

Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz has signed an ordinance raising fines for traffic offenses, and imposing fines instead of indictments and vice versa. The Ministry of Transport says that the aim of the ordinance, which comes into force tomorrow (Friday), is to combat road accidents. A side benefit will be a reduced workload on the traffic courts.

Under the ordinance, the fine for not obeying a road sign will rise from NIS 1,000 to NIS 1,500; the fine for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk or not on the right-hand side of the road will rise from NIS 100 to NIS 250; riding an electric bicycle under the permitted age or riding on an unapproved bicycle, which previously entailed a court summons, will from now on incur a fine of NIS 1,000.

Driving at 31-40 kilometers per hour above the speed limit on an urban road and at 41-50 kilometers per hour above the speed limit on an inter-urban road will incur a fine of NIS 1,500 instead of a court summons. Failing to give way to pedestrians at a pedestrian crossing will incur a fine of NIS 250 instead of a court summons.

Driving without a vehicle license in the first six months after the license expired will incur a fine of NIS 1,000 instead of NIS 750. Beyond six months, driving without a vehicle license will result in a court summons. The NIS 1,000 penalty for driving a truck carrying 15-25% more than the permitted load is cancelled and replaced with a court summons.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017