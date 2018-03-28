Israel triples whisky imports

Figures provided by the UK embassy in Israel show a record of 4.5 million bottles of Scotch whisky imported into Israel in 2017. In monetary terms, Scotch whisky imports have soared from £10 million in 2012 to over £30 million (NIS 140 million at NIS 4.70/£) in 2017. Scotch whisky imports totaled £26 million in both 2015 and 2016.

Scotch whisky accounted for 4.5 million bottles of the 22.9 bottles of UK alcoholic beverages imported to Israel in 2017, according to figures from the Edinburgh-based Scotch Whisky Association. An alcoholic beverages reform introduced eight years ago greatly reduced the price of expensive alcoholic beverages in Israel. For example, the price of a bottle of 18 year-old Chivas Regal or Johnny Walker Black Label whisky was cut in half at the time.

The favorite blended malt whisky brands of Israeli's are Johnny Walker Black Label, Johnny Walker Red Label, and 12 year-old Chivas Regal. In the single malt category, Israel's preferred tipple is Glenfidduch 12 and Glenlivet. Malt whisky imports to Israel account for 22% of all UK whisky imports into Israel.

The boom in Scotch whisky imports into Israel is part of the record of $9.1 billion set in imports and exports of goods between Israel and the UK in 2017, compared with $7.2 billion in 2016, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures. UK Embassy to Israel commercial attache Barry Grossman said, "The popularity of Scotch whisky has reached a peak this year, and we will continue to encourage the bringing of additional high-quality UK brands."