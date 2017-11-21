Israeli AI co Coneuron raises $4m

Israeli artificial intelligence startup Coneuron has raised $4 million in a pre-seed financing round from its founder and CEO Idan Plotnik, formerly the founder and CEO at cybersecurity company Aorato, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2014 for $200 million.

Coneuron operates in stealth-mode and focuses on improving the way humans behave in the virtual space. The company's goal is to provide a tool that will allow young people to control their virtual lives.

Coneuron observes that the physical world in which we live in today contains many rules and limitations. The authorities in a democratic regime have created a casing of checks and balances which allows us to live in a safe world. However, in the virtual world, which has become an integral part of our daily life, there are no boundaries, restraints, or rules.

The main problem is that young people hide behind 'a screen and a keyboard'. From a physiological standpoint, their behavior makes sense because no one provides them with any type of physical reaction after "posting" something, such as facial expressions and/or intonation. Therefore, this situation makes the current generation feel invincible, with no regard for the consequences of their actions.

RELATED ARTICLES Microsoft confirms Aorato buy

Plotnik said, "This is why I decided to establish Coneuron and develop a solution which is essential to the conduct of the current generation in the virtual space - I see this as my life mission."

Literally translated, the meaning of the company's name is 'shared neuron'. The company develops a platform based on a unique patent-pending technology that combines AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the expression of human feelings regarding individuals' activities in the virtual space.

"At the moment, we are focusing on three areas," said Plotnik.

"The first one is recruitment without compromise! We have clear principles for recruiting new 'Coneuroners': curious people that can think in different altitudes, give and take criticism well, be confident without being arrogant, fun to be around, focused, persistent in getting the job done, make people around them better and don't 'lose their cool' when things go wrong.

"The second is development of infrastructures and algorithms for this major task that will literally change the world and the way all we operate in the virtual space," he added.

"The third is developing Coneuron's unique business model."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017