Israeli AI data privacy co Prifender raises $5m

Israeli artificial intelligence (AI) identity-aware technology developer Prifender today announced that it has raised $5 million in a seed round led by Firstime VC, with participation from Shaked Ventures and iAngels. The funding will be used to fuel global expansion and accelerate platform development, leveraging both AI and traditional techniques to optimize functionality.

Prifender has created a fully automated, enterprise-ready data privacy platform that discovers and maps personal information across all networks, delivering clear visibility and addressing one of the most significant challenges enterprises are facing today. Prifender’s platform offers self-service identity mapping with the ability to associate each identity with its relevant privacy obligations, enabling organizations to easily manage and demonstrate accountability and compliance.

Prifender cofounder and CEO Nimrod Luria said, "We’ve seen a substantial increase in inquiries over the last couple of months. Every day we hear from companies that are challenged with demonstrating accountability over the personal information they collect and process. Our technology is already driving efficiency and providing peace of mind for leading global enterprises, with an easy-to-deploy, automated system that works at any scale, saving time and costs. This seed funding enables us to reach a wider market while laying the groundwork for further growth, alongside assigning resources to continue differentiating our offerings.”

Prifender’s platform has been deployed in leading global enterprises across technology, retail and financial services.

