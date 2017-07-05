Israeli DevOps co DBmaestro raises $4.5m

Israeli DevOps company DBmaestro has announced the closing of a $4.5 million financing round led by Vertex Ventures, with participation of existing investors Stage 1, Lool Ventures and iAngels. This follows a $3 million financing round in February 2016.

DBmaestro has offices in Concord Massachusetts and Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv. The company, which was founded in 2008 by CEO Yariv Tabac and CTO Yaniv Yehuda, provides DevSecOps solutions for database technology. The investment will help the company launch its next-generation database automation solutions and extend its global sales and marketing reach.

DBmaestro technology ensures operational integrity of release automation, versioning, and policy control, increasing productivity and automation and delivering a fast ROI. DBmaestro has experienced exceptional growth, doubling revenue year over year. Major Global 2000 enterprises, such as banks, insurance companies, energy, and technology companies, use DBmaestro for continuous delivery for databases within DevOps and DevSecOps environments.

Tabac said, “DBmaestro technology directly addresses the challenges of bringing databases into the DevOps and DevSecOps environments - from automation to complete policy management. With this round of investment, we can make a significant impact on the market, supporting our Global 2000 customers with achieving their digital transformations and allowing more organizations to enjoy faster time-to-market.”

“DBmaestro offers the best solution for database automation, management, and delivery for DevOps,” said Emanuel Timor, General Partner, Vertex Ventures Israel and the newest member of DBmaestro’s board. “The company’s market traction demonstrates that DBmaestro is addressing a genuine need.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 5, 2017

