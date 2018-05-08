Israeli ENT Endoscopy co 3NT Medical raises $15m

Israeli medical device company 3NT Medical announced today the initial closing of a major portion of its $15 million financing round from Japan's Hoya Corporation. The funds will be used to complete 3NT's family of specialty single-use endoscopes and therapeutic devices and initiate commercialization of the Sinusway platform in the US and Europe, advancing care of ear, nose and throat (ENT) disorders.

The financing round is led by HOYA Corporation and is its first venture investment in an Israeli company. HOYA joins current investors LongTec China Ventures and angel investors, medical device industry veterans and ENT practitioners in their support of the company.

3NT CEO Ehud Bendory said, "We are honored to have HOYA join our team of investors. their investment is a strong validation of the team's efforts to establish single-use endoscopy platforms as the next standard of care in ENT."

"HOYA's investment in 3NT continues our commitment to partner with innovative medical device companies that align with our core strategic areas of interest", added Augustine Yee, Chief Legal Officer and Global Head of Corporate Development at HOYA. "We are excited about 3NT's disruptive visualization technologies, and the benefits their devices will bring to ENT surgeons and their patients."

3NT Medical is a privately held medical device company based in Rosh Ha'ayin. 3NT is the developer of Sinusway Drivable Endoscope, which enables minimally invasive access, visualization and treatment of the farthest reaches of the nasal anatomy; transforming diagnosis and treatment of nasal disorders across all settings of care.

