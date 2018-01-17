Israeli IoT cybersecurity co VDOO raises $13m

Israeli cybersecurity company VDOO has raised $13 million in initial funding led by 83North (formerly Greylock IL) and including participation by Dell Technology Capital and other strategic individual investors, including David Strohm, Joe Tucci, and Victor Tsao. The funding will be used to develop and commercialize VDOO’s first-of-its-kind Internet of Things (IoT) security platform, which provides an automated, end-to-end process that analyzes devices, delivers the right security requirements and implementation guidance based on that analysis, and provides security certification for a full range of connected devices.

Based in Herzliya, the company was founded by co-CEO Netanel Davidi, co-CEO Uri Alter and VP security Asaf Karas.

Davidi said, “An analysis of IoT attacks over the past 18 months, shows that even the simplest hacks, whether at an organization or at home, can have serious, even dire, consequences. The past attacks seem like a test run for future attacks, by the organized attackers, a fact that highlights the magnitude and severity of upcoming attacks. The problem is that there are no actionable processes or standards to guide IoT makers in the implementation of the proper security for each specific device. VDOO helps IoT makers protect their customers, by enabling them to set and implement the right security for each of their devices, in a quick and balanced manner.”

Alter said, “The Taxonomy engine combined with the automated analysis technologies enable, for the first time, the right, actionable security, for each and every analyzed product. Our goal is to balance security with device operation and the makers’ business considerations, so that requirements are specific to the device and reasonable at the same time. Once the right requirements are determined, we make it easy and cost-effective for IoT makers to add security to their devices.”

