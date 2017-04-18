Israeli MRI co Aspect Imaging raises $30m

Israeli compact MRI systems developer Aspect Imaging has announced the closing of a $30 million financing round. The funds, raised from previous investors, will be used to complete development of Aspect’s Embrace™ Neonatal MRI system and its new Stroke-dedicated MRI System. Founded in 2014, and based in Hevel Modi'in near Tel Aviv, the company has raised $150 million to date including the latest round and $20 million last July.

The relatively small size of Aspect’s self-shielded permanent magnet MRI technology platform enables systems to be placed at the Point-of-Care, which makes them a game changer: The Embrace Neonatal MRI system is designed for Neonatal Intensive Care Units, enabling preparation and scanning of newborns without them having to leave the unit. Aspect will launch the first Embrace Neonatal MRI later this year. The Stroke-dedicated MRI System due for launch 2019, is designed for Emergency Rooms, in close proximity to other ER equipment. Patients arriving to the ER will not have be sent to a remote location to receive an immediate MRI scan.

Aspect Imaging founder, president and CEO Uri Rapoport said,“With our newly-acquired funding, we are pleased to continue developing game-changing products all based on our cutting-edge, self-shielded permanent magnet MRI technology platform, which provides patients with far more accessibility to MRI, when it is crucial, and in a safe environment."

Aspect Imaging previously successfully launched its point-of-care, self-shielded, dedicated hand and wrist (WristView) MRI system, which is based on the same permanent magnet MRI technology platform as the Embrace Neonatal MRI and the Stroke-dedicated MRI. The FDA cleared and CE approved WristView MRI system is compact and safe, allowing patients to avoid the claustrophobic feeling associated with conventional full-body MRI systems for those requiring hand or wrist imaging. The system can also operate in medical point-of-care facilities or rehabilitation centers which would not normally have the budget or the specialized staff required to operate a full-body MRI scan. This not only provides a shorter wrist examination, but also allows doctors and physicians to more easily diagnose injuries and track recovery progress.

Aspect Imaging has developed eight products using the same permanent magnet MRI technology platform specializing in the medical, preclinical and advanced industrial fields. Aspect’s technology platform offers a unique MRI solution that, unlike the traditional MRI systems, has practically zero external magnetic field and therefore requires no special RF-shielded room. The systems are smaller, lighter and non-cryogenic. This technology eliminates safety concerns related to ferromagnetic items, allowing patients and staff to safely use other devices in the room itself with no special preparations. Aspect Imaging’s compact MRIs in the preclinical field offer comprehensive research solutions including multi-modal imaging such as PET-MRI. For the advanced industrial field, Aspect also developed the AI-60 NMR system, which can perform an online crude oil assay automatically within five minutes.

