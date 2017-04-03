Israeli Nasdaq shares rise while TASE stagnates

The positive trend in January-February on Nasdaq continued in March, but the increases were more modest. Both the "Globes"-Prometheus and Nasdaq indices had positive 1.5% returns on the month, while the Tel Aviv 125 Index was down 1.1%. Nasdaq rose 9.8% in the first quarter. The positive trend in the US included the Israeli Nasdaq-listed shares, which had a collective 9.4% first-quarter return.

In contrast to the US market, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is still stagnating, with the Tel Aviv 125 dropping 2% since the beginning of the year.

The biomed market had another bad month, with the Israeli Nasdaq-listed companies in the this category experiencing more substantial falls. The "Globes"-Prometheus Life Sciences sub-index dropped 3.9% last month, while the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was off 1.2%. The TASE Biotechnology Index, on the other hand, had a modest 0.8% positive return.

In line with the prevailing market trends over the past year, the technology indices significantly outperformed the biomed indices. The "Globes"-Prometheus Technology Index outdid the comparison indices with a 5.3% rise. The Nasdaq Technology Index gained 2.8%, while the TASE Technology Index remained unchanged.

Prominent returns for Verint, Silicom

One of the companies that stood out in March was Silicom Ltd. (Nasdaq:SILC; TASE:SILC), which soared 28%, after announcing that it had won the largest contract in its history from a cloud computing customer. Another standout was Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), which gained 14%, after the company announced an adjusted profit of $0.90 per share in the fourth quarter, $0.04 higher than the analysts' expectations.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTSL), on the other hand, tumbled 23% after publishing disappointing results, including a decline in the value of its investment in Vexigo. OTI - On Track Innovations Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTIV; DAX: OT5) reported a loss of $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter, following which its share lost 14% of its value in March.

"The Mobileye exit is entirely a question of technology"

One of the prominent shares in the March index was naturally Mobileye(NYSE: MBLY), which added 32% to its value following the report of the company being sold to Intel for $15 billion. According to Prometheus Financial Advisory founding partner and technology and high tech head Eyal Szewach, the Mobileye exit is entirely a question of technology. "Despite $360 million in sales in 2016, high profit margins, and impressive growth, Mobileye wasn't acquired for its profit, but for the technology and management that it brings with it," says Szewach, adding, "Mobileye's $10 billion market cap before the acquisition was also a result of its technology, not its profit."

Intel is making a big gamble with Mobileye. Intel's stock of cash totaled $17 billion as of the end of 2016, so using $15 billion of it for a single acquisition is extremely significant. Analysts covering Intel are expressing doubt about the price, and also about the wisdom of the acquisition. The capital market is also showing no great confidence in the measure.

Intel's market cap dipped 2% on the day on which the acquisition was announced. The value of Mobileye, on the other hand, rose from $10 billion to $13.7 billion, reflecting concern that the deal would not be completed; otherwise, it would have risen to $15 billion. According to Szewach, a few things about the acquisition can be gleaned from a joint conference call conducted by the managements of Intel and Mobileye with analysts following the acquisition, which raised a number of interesting points. He says, "First of all, Intel estimates the opportunity in the autonomous car industry at $110 billion, of which $70 billion consists of equipment to be installed within the car, and the rest from deployment of communications networks throughout the world for autonomous cars.

"Intel wants to dominate two segments: equipment sales for cars and equipment sales for networks. In the cellular field, which constitutes an interesting analogy to the autonomous car sector, the division between the companies selling network equipment and companies selling components for cellular telephones is starker; it's hard to find many players with substantial shares on both sides of the equation."

