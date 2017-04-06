Israeli SaaS co dapulse raises $25m

Israeli SaaS startup dapulse has announced that it has raised $25 million in its Series B financing round, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million. The round was led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners with participation from existing Series A investors Genesis and Entree Capital. The company will use the funding to scale its rapid growth, expand its product offering, and ultimately, impact thousands of new businesses.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Roy Mann and CTO Eran Zinman, DaPulse is web-based SaaS company, with the goal of introducing a more efficient and intuitive way to manage teams and entire operations, which has developed a people-centric SaaS tool that improves team management, communication, and productivity. The Tel Aviv-based company's unique visual management tool is fully customized to fit any operation, ranging from R&D, marketing, sales, product and customer-management.

Mann said, “As we surpass 10,000 paying companies within three years of launching, partnering with Insight is an exciting next step. The positive response to our product from our customers has been overwhelming. With this new strategic partnership, we are further enabled to create the best product we can to ensure we are helping our customers improve how they work together as they conquer their goals.”

dapulse provides a fundamentally different way for teams to work together. The product structure is simple and flexible enough to meet the needs of just two people working together, as well as vastly complex workplace operations of thousands, spanning different departments and time zones. The product can be customized to any team’s work process and has widespread appeal across many business verticals. Active customers include Adidas, AT&T, Discovery Channel, Samsung, Uber, WeWork, and Wix among over 10,000 others.

Zinman said, “dapulse is designed to be the first thing our users check upon arriving in the office and the last before they leave, a seamlessly integrated part of their work day. 50% of our employees work in R&D and 100% of our team is focused on providing an outstanding product experience. From our marketing efforts to our customer success team, we always want our users to know we care. Insight immediately recognized this as the essence of our product and we are delighted to have them as our partners as we explore what’s next. The best is yet to come!”

“dapulse is emerging as a clear leader in the SaaS project management industry as they bridge the gap betweenpeople and technology and are a transformational tool with mass market appeal,” said Jeff Horing, managing director at Insight Venture Partners. “We are pleased to partner with this exciting business and their leadership teamto further accelerate international growth and strengthen product reach.”

