Israeli VR co Galigu raises $2.5m

Israeli virtual reality company Galigu has raised $2.5 million. The Tel Aviv based company has raised $3.7 million to date, mainly from British and Canadian angel investors.

Galigu is developing an intuitive search experience in the virtual reality space, which allows users to seamlessly discover and experience virtual reality content without having to remove their headsets.

The company was founded in 2016 by CEO Ofir Hazan and CTO Assaf Finkelstein.

Hazan said, "Everybody is talking about virtual reality giving a visual experience and the most powerful use in today's electronic media. But in complete contrast and it even annoys and frustrates the senses that in using the VR media, the ability to search and experience additional content is awkward."

"To do this, the user needs to go out of the VR experience that he is in, take off the headset and look for content on the computer or smartphone and then play the content. Galigu allows a seamless VR experience using the headset that is intensive and user-friendly and solves two headaches that are felt today and will be felt even more keenly in the future: the first belongs to the headset users, and the second is felt by the VR content producers."

Hazan added, "Users expect convenience and simplicity in everything related to technology for consumers, and so it is with VR users. Until we solved the problem, the entire industry was lagging behind and adoption of VR through smartphones was slow and frustrating. The win-win situation that we have created will allow the entire industry to reach a critical mass of users that will allow the realization of the huger potential of this market."

