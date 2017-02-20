Israeli accelerator launched for Arab entrepreneurs

A new startup accelerator has been launched in Haifa to assist Arab entrepreneurs. The program targets startups that have completed Series A financing, already developed a prototype product and/or received funding from the Israel Innovation Authority (formerly the Office of the Chief Scientist).

The program called LEAP Haifa is operated by PresenTense, which promotes community entrepreneurship with support from CITI Israel. The program will last four months and each startup participating must have at least one Arab entrepreneur. PresenTense estimates that there are 100-150 Arab startup entrepreneurs active in Israel.

There are five startups in LEAP's first program, which began last month. AgRobic is an environmental startup developing anaerobic wastewater treatment; HealthyMize monitors Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients; Innosphere is developing an innovative wearable device for treating ADHD; MindoLife is an Internet-of-Things company developing a platform for smart homes; and BambooBike, which is developing ultra-light, eco-friendly bicycles made from bamboo.

PresenTense CEO Guy Spigelman said, "We cannot ignore the fact that in recent years there has been a major rise in all matters related to entrepreneurship in (Israeli) Arab society but the gaps are still large compared with the overall high-tech industry. In addition to working closely with the entrepreneurs in the areas of investment, marketing and technology, the program will pay no less attention in building the emotional strength of the entrepreneur and ways of coping with the 'rollercoaster' world of entrepreneurship. Our aim is to provide an overall and comprehensive support platform for entrepreneurs from both a business and emotional point of view."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 20, 2017

