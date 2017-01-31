search
Front > News

Israeli algo-commerce co Feedvisor raises $20m

Victor Rosenman Photo: Alon Merom
31 Jan, 2017 16:49
שלח תגובה במיילTali Tsipori

The Ramat Gan based company has developed algorithmic repricing and demand planning for eCommerce marketplace sellers.

Israeli algo-commerce company Feedvisor has raised $20 million in a Series B financing round led by General Catalyst, which included participation from existing investors Square Peg Capital, Jal Ventures, Oryzn Capital and Titanium Investments. Larry Bohn, managing director of General Catalyst will be joining the Feedvisor board.

Tel Aviv-based Feedvisor's was founded in 2011 by CEO Victor Rosenman and has raised $33 million to date including the latest financing round. The new capital will be used to expand Feedvisor’s product offering and accelerate the growth of its US operations. Based in Ramat Gan, the company has developed algorithmic repricing and demand planning for eCommerce marketplace sellers.

Rosenman said, “Online marketplaces such as Amazon have revolutionized retail and created amazing growth opportunities for online retailers. These retailers now face the unique challenge of making business-critical decisions in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Feedvisor addresses the complex needs of marketplace sellers by applying machine-learning algorithms to the processes of pricing, demand planning, assortment management and replenishment. As a result, over the last 12 months, our customers have consistently outperformed the market and achieved outstanding business results.”

This latest round comes on the heels of consistent growth for Feedvisor. In each of the past three years, Feedvisor’s revenue and workforce have grown 100%. Today, Feedvisor has 100 employees and manages over $2 billion in GMV. The company plans to double its staff this year across all locations.

“There is a massive change in the way consumers purchase products today and this is disrupting the entire chain of how products are manufactured, sold and delivered,” said Larry Bohn, managing director of General Catalyst. “With its leadership position in the market, Feedvisor is fueling and empowering a new generation of retailers to profit from this shift. Those who are taking advantage of its technology are winning big.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Victor Rosenman Photo: Alon Merom
Victor Rosenman Photo: Alon Merom
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016